225 Palm Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Art Deco chic in prestigious in exclusive and gated Palm Island. Remodeled 1936. 3 beds 3.5 baths with 1 car garage. Recently upgraded with new bathrooms and impact windows. Wood floors throughout. This island is one of the safest neighborhoods of Miami with one entrance with 24 hour Gate security by Miami Beach Police Department, strategic location close to everything: beaches, shops, restaurants , South Beach, Downtown, Wynnwood, airport. Etc.

Location, location, Location! Your chance to live among billionaires on a budget price!