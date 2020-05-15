All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 225 Palm Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
225 Palm Ave
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:47 PM

225 Palm Ave

225 Palm Avenue · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

225 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Palm Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit n/a · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Art Deco chic in prestigious in exclusive and gated Palm Island. Remodeled 1936. 3 beds 3.5 baths with 1 car garage. Recently upgraded with new bathrooms and impact windows. Wood floors throughout. This island is one of the safest neighborhoods of Miami with one entrance with 24 hour Gate security by Miami Beach Police Department, strategic location close to everything: beaches, shops, restaurants , South Beach, Downtown, Wynnwood, airport. Etc.
Location, location, Location! Your chance to live among billionaires on a budget price!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Palm Ave have any available units?
225 Palm Ave has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 225 Palm Ave currently offering any rent specials?
225 Palm Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Palm Ave pet-friendly?
No, 225 Palm Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 225 Palm Ave offer parking?
Yes, 225 Palm Ave does offer parking.
Does 225 Palm Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Palm Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Palm Ave have a pool?
No, 225 Palm Ave does not have a pool.
Does 225 Palm Ave have accessible units?
No, 225 Palm Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Palm Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 Palm Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Palm Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Palm Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 225 Palm Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity