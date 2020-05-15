All apartments in Miami Beach
2100 Park Ave

2100 Park Avenue · (305) 695-6300
Location

2100 Park Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
new construction
valet service
Elevate your lifestyle in this fully-furnished, light-filled, spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo at Collins Park Artecity Complex: Delivering everything a beachside condo offers including beach access & chair/umbrella service, valet parking, 2 pools, fitness center & 24-desk attendants. This fabulous condo boasts high ceilings, a modern open kitchen, custom closets and features a large balcony overlooking the pool. Artecity is in the heart of South Beach,  1 block from the beach and just a couple blocks to Lincoln Road, parks, museums, Sunset Harbor and everything South Beach has to offer. Available until December 15, 2020 for min. 6 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2100 Park Ave have any available units?
2100 Park Ave has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2100 Park Ave have?
Some of 2100 Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2100 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2100 Park Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2100 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2100 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 2100 Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2100 Park Ave does offer parking.
Does 2100 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2100 Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2100 Park Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2100 Park Ave has a pool.
Does 2100 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2100 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2100 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2100 Park Ave has units with dishwashers.
