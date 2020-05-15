2100 Park Ave

Amenities

Elevate your lifestyle in this fully-furnished, light-filled, spacious 2 bed/2 bath condo at Collins Park Artecity Complex: Delivering everything a beachside condo offers including beach access & chair/umbrella service, valet parking, 2 pools, fitness center & 24-desk attendants. This fabulous condo boasts high ceilings, a modern open kitchen, custom closets and features a large balcony overlooking the pool. Artecity is in the heart of South Beach, 1 block from the beach and just a couple blocks to Lincoln Road, parks, museums, Sunset Harbor and everything South Beach has to offer. Available until December 15, 2020 for min. 6 months