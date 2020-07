Amenities

Fall in love with this furnished corner unit located in the highly desirable Miami Beach. Walk to beach, Lincoln Road and across the street from New Convention Center and Art Deco Fillmore Theater. Updated kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. Move in ready, 24 hour doorman. New Gym and Sauna, Game Room/Recreational Room and Roof Top Pool with great views. DO NOT MISS OUT!!!