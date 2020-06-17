All apartments in Miami Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive

1575 Stillwater Drive · (855) 351-0683
Location

1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $15500 · Avail. now

$15,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4735 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft. of breathtaking views overlooking wide-open Biscayne Bay & world renowned Indian Creek Island. Formal living & dining rooms, perfect for family entertaining. Italian Snaidero kitchen, Miele appliances & marble floors throughout. Gorgeous tropical heated salt water pool & jacuzzi, BBQ lounge, gazebo, & steam shower. Simply minutes away from Bal Harbour Shops, South Beach, and Aventura Mall. Shorter rentals may be possible on case by case basis.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1575-stillwater-dr-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/920abd5c-5af5-44bc-9a8d-50b79c6b4c4b

(RLNE5501821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1575 Stillwater Drive have any available units?
1575 Stillwater Drive has a unit available for $15,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Stillwater Drive have?
Some of 1575 Stillwater Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Stillwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Stillwater Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Stillwater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Stillwater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Stillwater Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Stillwater Drive does offer parking.
Does 1575 Stillwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1575 Stillwater Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Stillwater Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1575 Stillwater Drive has a pool.
Does 1575 Stillwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 1575 Stillwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Stillwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1575 Stillwater Drive has units with dishwashers.
