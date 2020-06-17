1575 Stillwater Drive

Amenities

The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft. of breathtaking views overlooking wide-open Biscayne Bay & world renowned Indian Creek Island. Formal living & dining rooms, perfect for family entertaining. Italian Snaidero kitchen, Miele appliances & marble floors throughout. Gorgeous tropical heated salt water pool & jacuzzi, BBQ lounge, gazebo, & steam shower. Simply minutes away from Bal Harbour Shops, South Beach, and Aventura Mall. Shorter rentals may be possible on case by case basis.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1575-stillwater-dr-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/920abd5c-5af5-44bc-9a8d-50b79c6b4c4b



(RLNE5501821)