1560 Meridian Ave

Furnished, cozy, natural light, corner unit with balcony on

second floor of the Elena condo conversion. Modern finishes of

wood ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, glass door

showers, washer & dryer in unit. Located inFlamingo/Lummus,

convenient/near to restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, 4 blocks

to golf course, 5 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to Flamingo Park and

pool, and more plus only two blocks to Lincoln Road Mall.

Internet, cable, water, waste/sewer included in rental rate. First,

last & 2 months security deposit required for move-in. Tenant pays

electricity. Start and end dates flexible, minimum 90 days,

$2,300/M for seasonal rental 6 months or less; call or text to

inquire. Sublease/Airbnb not allowed. No pets or smoking.

Virtual showing only.