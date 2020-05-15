1560 Meridian Ave

Amenities
Furnished, cozy, natural light, corner unit with balcony on
second floor of the Elena condo conversion. Modern finishes of
wood ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, glass door
showers, washer & dryer in unit. Located inFlamingo/Lummus,
convenient/near to restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, 4 blocks
to golf course, 5 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to Flamingo Park and
pool, and more plus only two blocks to Lincoln Road Mall.
Internet, cable, water, waste/sewer included in rental rate. First,
last & 2 months security deposit required for move-in. Tenant pays
electricity. Start and end dates flexible, minimum 90 days,
$2,300/M for seasonal rental 6 months or less; call or text to
inquire. Sublease/Airbnb not allowed. No pets or smoking.
Virtual showing only.