Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:28 PM

1560 Meridian Ave

1560 Meridian Avenue · (305) 204-0774
Location

1560 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Furnished, cozy, natural light, corner unit with balcony on
second floor of the Elena condo conversion. Modern finishes of
wood ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, glass door
showers, washer & dryer in unit. Located inFlamingo/Lummus,
convenient/near to restaurants, shops, Whole Foods, 4 blocks
to golf course, 5 blocks to beach, 2 blocks to Flamingo Park and
pool, and more plus only two blocks to Lincoln Road Mall.
Internet, cable, water, waste/sewer included in rental rate. First,
last & 2 months security deposit required for move-in. Tenant pays
electricity. Start and end dates flexible, minimum 90 days,
$2,300/M for seasonal rental 6 months or less; call or text to
inquire. Sublease/Airbnb not allowed. No pets or smoking.
Virtual showing only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 Meridian Ave have any available units?
1560 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 Meridian Ave have?
Some of 1560 Meridian Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1560 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1560 Meridian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1560 Meridian Ave offer parking?
No, 1560 Meridian Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1560 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 Meridian Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 Meridian Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1560 Meridian Ave has a pool.
Does 1560 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 1560 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 Meridian Ave has units with dishwashers.
