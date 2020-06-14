1542 Drexel Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautifully updated and furnished one bedroom apartment in the heart of South Beach. Fantastic location, steps from Lincoln Road and 2 blocks to the beach. In the midst of great restaurants, shopping and best of South Beach. Apartment features hardwood floors, bathroom with access from the living room & master bedroom. Open kitchen with dining area and a dishwasher, brand new A/C. Pleasure to show. Small pet OK w/ $500 refundable deposit. Laundry facility in the building. PLEASE TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR TO SEE MORE!