All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1542 Drexel Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1542 Drexel Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:52 PM

1542 Drexel Ave

1542 Drexel Avenue · (305) 332-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1542 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautifully updated and furnished one bedroom apartment in the heart of South Beach. Fantastic location, steps from Lincoln Road and 2 blocks to the beach. In the midst of great restaurants, shopping and best of South Beach. Apartment features hardwood floors, bathroom with access from the living room & master bedroom. Open kitchen with dining area and a dishwasher, brand new A/C. Pleasure to show. Small pet OK w/ $500 refundable deposit. Laundry facility in the building. PLEASE TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR TO SEE MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1542 Drexel Ave have any available units?
1542 Drexel Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1542 Drexel Ave have?
Some of 1542 Drexel Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1542 Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1542 Drexel Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1542 Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1542 Drexel Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1542 Drexel Ave offer parking?
No, 1542 Drexel Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1542 Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1542 Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1542 Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 1542 Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1542 Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 1542 Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1542 Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1542 Drexel Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1542 Drexel Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity