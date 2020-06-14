1542 Drexel Ave

Amenities
Beautifully updated and furnished one bedroom apartment in the heart of South Beach. Fantastic location, steps from Lincoln Road and 2 blocks to the beach. In the midst of great restaurants, shopping and best of South Beach. Apartment features hardwood floors, bathroom with access from the living room & master bedroom. Open kitchen with dining area and a dishwasher, brand new A/C. Pleasure to show. Small pet OK w/ $500 refundable deposit. Laundry facility in the building. PLEASE TAKE THE VIRTUAL TOUR TO SEE MORE!