1515 West Ave

Prime location. Totally remodeled apartment in a charming building with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, white kitchen cabinets and white countertops offering plenty of storage. Washer/dryer inside unit. Wood barn doors lead you to the bedroom, big closet and a beautiful modern looking bathroom with Italian ceramic tiles in the open shower. Instant water heater. Impact windows. Best location near everything South Beach has to offer. Walk or bike to Lincoln Rd, Sunset Harbor, South Beach, Flamingo Park, blocks from the new Trader's Job, Whole Foods, Publix. Enjoy the movie theaters, restaurants, bars, shopping malls and the new Convention Center. Close to the Venetian, McArthur and Julia Tuttle Cswy. The apartment is also for sale. Small dog ok, with refundable deposit.