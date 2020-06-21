All apartments in Miami Beach
1515 West Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:47 AM

1515 West Ave

1515 West Avenue · (786) 269-3541
Location

1515 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Prime location. Totally remodeled apartment in a charming building with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, white kitchen cabinets and white countertops offering plenty of storage. Washer/dryer inside unit. Wood barn doors lead you to the bedroom, big closet and a beautiful modern looking bathroom with Italian ceramic tiles in the open shower. Instant water heater. Impact windows. Best location near everything South Beach has to offer. Walk or bike to Lincoln Rd, Sunset Harbor, South Beach, Flamingo Park, blocks from the new Trader's Job, Whole Foods, Publix. Enjoy the movie theaters, restaurants, bars, shopping malls and the new Convention Center. Close to the Venetian, McArthur and Julia Tuttle Cswy. The apartment is also for sale. Small dog ok, with refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 West Ave have any available units?
1515 West Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 West Ave have?
Some of 1515 West Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1515 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 West Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1515 West Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1515 West Ave offer parking?
No, 1515 West Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1515 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 West Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 West Ave have a pool?
No, 1515 West Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1515 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 1515 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
