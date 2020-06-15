All apartments in Miami Beach
1500 Ocean Dr
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

1500 Ocean Dr

1500 Ocean Drive · (305) 389-6111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$5,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
ou feel like your home as soon as you enter this 08 residence located in the SW corner of the architecturally significant Michael Graves designed building. The apartment has been meticulously renovated and decorated to give you the ultimate impact with views of the Ocean, Ocean Dr, and West over the city. You have wood and marble floors throughout and carpet in the master. Upgraded HD TV"s, Walk-in closet, Laundry, office area, floor to ceiling window in the master bath gives you great natural light. The location is the best on Maimi Beach your right on Ocean Dr, your walking distance to Lincoln Rd, restaurants, and world class shopping. The building has resort like amenities including beach service. This residence has great energy and you owe it to yourself to come to take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Ocean Dr have any available units?
1500 Ocean Dr has a unit available for $5,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Ocean Dr have?
Some of 1500 Ocean Dr's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1500 Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 1500 Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Ocean Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 1500 Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 1500 Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Ocean Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
