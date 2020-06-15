1500 Ocean Dr

Amenities

ou feel like your home as soon as you enter this 08 residence located in the SW corner of the architecturally significant Michael Graves designed building. The apartment has been meticulously renovated and decorated to give you the ultimate impact with views of the Ocean, Ocean Dr, and West over the city. You have wood and marble floors throughout and carpet in the master. Upgraded HD TV"s, Walk-in closet, Laundry, office area, floor to ceiling window in the master bath gives you great natural light. The location is the best on Maimi Beach your right on Ocean Dr, your walking distance to Lincoln Rd, restaurants, and world class shopping. The building has resort like amenities including beach service. This residence has great energy and you owe it to yourself to come to take a look.