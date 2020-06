Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated microwave furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Asking $1450 per month or daily rates available.



Fully furnished studio rental located on iconic Ocean Drive and 14th Street. Secure complex located just steps to the beach, Lummus Park, and the enchanting Art Deco district of classic Miami Beach. The unit has been freshly updated and fully furnished. Ready for immediate occupancy.



Contact LA for further details and leasing options.