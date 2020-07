Amenities

Spacious studio apartment on Lincoln Road next to the intercoastal. The building is on the water with a laundry room, pool area, and secured building entrance. Cable and Internet are included. Conveniently located within walking distance to Lincoln Road and the newly-built Trader Joe's. Access to the Purdy Avenue/Sunset Harbour area through the new walking bridge. Move-in Ready. No parking included