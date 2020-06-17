1420 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Gorgeous, spacious & bright 1 bed 1 bath in the heart of South Beach. Quiet and peaceful building, yet close distance from restaurants, shopping, nightlife, museum and most other local attractions. Short distance to everywhere, four blocks from the beach, two blocks from Lincoln Road. This amazing corner unit apartment is completely remodeled and fully furnished. Central AC Big closet and storage space. Full-size closet at the entrance turned into a computer/printer/studio space. Just close the door and it will be hidden when not using it. Rent includes Internet cable parking furniture bed sheets bathroom towels cookware dishes silverware coffee machine toaster & more. Just bring your toothbrush! Assigned parking right in the front of the balcony can hold about a car & a scooter.