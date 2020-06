Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Charming Spanish Mediterranean building, Unit completely remodeled and fully furnished- ready to use, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, located in the first floor, great layout , living and kitchen area separate from the bedrooms by a hallway.Wood floors ,washer & dryer, internet and cable pre wired in the unit to be connected. Beautiful kitchen with SS appliances. Excellent location , few blocks from the beaches, Lincoln Rd. and Flamingo Park. Come and see it you will love it.