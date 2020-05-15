1405 Meridian Ave

Amenities
This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from :
The city s best boutiques , South Beach s hottest restaurants and clubs ,golf and tennis clubs The beach and Lincoln Mall.
The best location at a great price! all over SOUTH BEACH Large 2 br, 1 bath suite is located right on the Flamingo park.
* Luxurious 2 suite with full equipped kitchen
* 900 Sq.ft [or] 84 M2
* See below for the pictures
* 10 Min walking for the beach
* 2 Queen Sized beds and sofa in living room
* Parking included
*1 min from restaurants and shopping center
*Elegant, beautifully appointed full
* Cable Television, DVD player
Email to book this amazing place!
Across the street from The Flamingo park you dont need a car just walk to the beach, Lincoln mall , Convention center and alll the clubs. Pool featured below is a communal pool located across the street (Flamingo Park).