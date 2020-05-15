All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1405 Meridian Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1405 Meridian Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

1405 Meridian Ave

1405 Meridian Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
Flamingo-Lummus
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1405 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from :

The city s best boutiques , South Beach s hottest restaurants and clubs ,golf and tennis clubs The beach and Lincoln Mall.

The best location at a great price! all over SOUTH BEACH Large 2 br, 1 bath suite is located right on the Flamingo park.

* Luxurious 2 suite with full equipped kitchen

* 900 Sq.ft [or] 84 M2

* See below for the pictures

* 10 Min walking for the beach

* 2 Queen Sized beds and sofa in living room

* Parking included

*1 min from restaurants and shopping center

*Elegant, beautifully appointed full

* Cable Television, DVD player

Email to book this amazing place!

Across the street from The Flamingo park you dont need a car just walk to the beach, Lincoln mall , Convention center and alll the clubs. Pool featured below is a communal pool located across the street (Flamingo Park).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Meridian Ave have any available units?
1405 Meridian Ave has a unit available for $5,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
Is 1405 Meridian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Meridian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Meridian Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Meridian Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1405 Meridian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Meridian Ave does offer parking.
Does 1405 Meridian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Meridian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Meridian Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Meridian Ave has a pool.
Does 1405 Meridian Ave have accessible units?
No, 1405 Meridian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Meridian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Meridian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Meridian Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Meridian Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1405 Meridian Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity