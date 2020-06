Amenities

Amazing furnished Junior 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom in the heart of South Beach. Boutique art deco building with 8 units only. Gated and secured entry make this building a quiet oasis, with palm trees around the property. 3 blocks from the Ocean, 3 Blocks from world famous Lincoln road and 1 block from Espanola way, Flamingo park 2 blocks away with tennis courts and public pool.

Washer/Dryer in the unit.

Water, Internet and cable are included in the rent.