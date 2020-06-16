1239 Marseille Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Marseille Deco is an original Art Deco condominium located on the

waterway in Normandy Isle in North Miami Beach. This 1/1 garden style

bungalow with private entrance features marble floors throughout,

central A/C, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer

and dryer and hurricane shutters. Paddle board, kayak or fish right

from your backyard or enjoy the several different common areas with

BBQs and pool facing the waterway. Great neighborhood, super low key

and very friendly. Bike to beach, farmers market or shops and

restaurants. Rent includes electric, water, gas & trash. 1 small pet

under 20 lbs okay. Owner is flexible with deposit based on renters

history and credit. Schedule your showing today! On supra and easy to

show.