Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1239 Marseille Dr
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:32 PM

1239 Marseille Dr

1239 Marseille Drive · (305) 458-1647
Location

1239 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33141
North Beach

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$1,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Marseille Deco is an original Art Deco condominium located on the
waterway in Normandy Isle in North Miami Beach. This 1/1 garden style
bungalow with private entrance features marble floors throughout,
central A/C, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer
and dryer and hurricane shutters. Paddle board, kayak or fish right
from your backyard or enjoy the several different common areas with
BBQs and pool facing the waterway. Great neighborhood, super low key
and very friendly. Bike to beach, farmers market or shops and
restaurants. Rent includes electric, water, gas & trash. 1 small pet
under 20 lbs okay. Owner is flexible with deposit based on renters
history and credit. Schedule your showing today! On supra and easy to
show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Marseille Dr have any available units?
1239 Marseille Dr has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1239 Marseille Dr have?
Some of 1239 Marseille Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Marseille Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Marseille Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Marseille Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 Marseille Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1239 Marseille Dr offer parking?
No, 1239 Marseille Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Marseille Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1239 Marseille Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Marseille Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1239 Marseille Dr has a pool.
Does 1239 Marseille Dr have accessible units?
No, 1239 Marseille Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Marseille Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Marseille Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
