1239 Marseille Dr

Amenities
Marseille Deco is an original Art Deco condominium located on the
waterway in Normandy Isle in North Miami Beach. This 1/1 garden style
bungalow with private entrance features marble floors throughout,
central A/C, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer
and dryer and hurricane shutters. Paddle board, kayak or fish right
from your backyard or enjoy the several different common areas with
BBQs and pool facing the waterway. Great neighborhood, super low key
and very friendly. Bike to beach, farmers market or shops and
restaurants. Rent includes electric, water, gas & trash. 1 small pet
under 20 lbs okay. Owner is flexible with deposit based on renters
history and credit. Schedule your showing today! On supra and easy to
show.