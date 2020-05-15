1200 West Ave

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge gym parking pool valet service

Best of South Beach living. Enjoy this spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with stunning ocean and city views. Perched in the Penthouse floor, this updated apartment includes an open kitchen, dining and living room, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and one assigned, covered parking space. This unit is located in the Mirador 1200, one of the most desirable Bldg on West Ave. It is a full amenity bldg with bay front pool, gym, recreation room, 24 hour concierge and valet parking. Near to Whole Foods, coffee shops, trendy restaurants, the famous Lincoln Rd, Flamingo Park and the beach is a short distance. A must see!!.