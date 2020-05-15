All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 1200 West Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
1200 West Ave
Last updated May 24 2020 at 12:49 AM

1200 West Ave

1200 West Avenue · (305) 502-5071
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
West Avenue
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1200 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
West Avenue

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH09 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
valet service
Best of South Beach living. Enjoy this spacious 1 bed, 1 bath unit with stunning ocean and city views. Perched in the Penthouse floor, this updated apartment includes an open kitchen, dining and living room, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, and one assigned, covered parking space. This unit is located in the Mirador 1200, one of the most desirable Bldg on West Ave. It is a full amenity bldg with bay front pool, gym, recreation room, 24 hour concierge and valet parking. Near to Whole Foods, coffee shops, trendy restaurants, the famous Lincoln Rd, Flamingo Park and the beach is a short distance. A must see!!.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 West Ave have any available units?
1200 West Ave has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 West Ave have?
Some of 1200 West Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 West Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1200 West Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 West Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1200 West Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1200 West Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1200 West Ave does offer parking.
Does 1200 West Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 West Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 West Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1200 West Ave has a pool.
Does 1200 West Ave have accessible units?
No, 1200 West Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 West Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 West Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1200 West Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Apartments with BalconyMiami Beach Pet Friendly Places
Miami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity