Come see this comfy and affordable top floor corner 1BD apartment steps to Normandy Fountain and the beach. This top floor, front corner residence features BRAND NEW waterproof flooring throughout, a nice kitchen, cool A/C units, & more! Enjoy use of free trolley service to get around North Beach or walk just few blocks to all the best entertainment, shopping and dining of the area. This residence features onsite laundry! Easy to show and fast approval process.