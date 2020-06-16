All apartments in Miami Beach
1130 11th St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:18 PM

1130 11th St

1130 11th Street · (305) 527-6051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1130 11th Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo-Lummus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully updated unfurnished 2 bedroom condo with 2 full bathrooms, balcony and parking. This one has it all: gorgeous open kitchen with granite countertops and tons of cabinets, 2 full baths including master with glass shower doors, tile floors throughout, lots of light, open balcony with pool and treetop views and assigned parking. In perfectly located building with pool and on-site laundry across from Flamingo park and near Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, and great restaurants. Walk to Lincoln Rd and the beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 11th St have any available units?
1130 11th St has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 11th St have?
Some of 1130 11th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
1130 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 1130 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 1130 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 1130 11th St does offer parking.
Does 1130 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 11th St have a pool?
Yes, 1130 11th St has a pool.
Does 1130 11th St have accessible units?
No, 1130 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 11th St has units with dishwashers.
