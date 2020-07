Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming Spanish Mediterranean Bldg, in the Heart of South Beach, small Building with 10 units only, located in

second floor, 2 Bed. 1 Bath, all renovated & Fully Furnished ,ready to move. 1 Assigned Parking, on site Laundry

,wood floors in the unit, only few Blocks from the Beach, close to Shopping, excellent Restaurants & Night life. Also

available for Sale , !!! Must See!!!