110 Washington Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym pool hot tub sauna valet service

AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT. LIVE IN THE HEART OF THE MOST DYNAMIC NEIGHBORHOOD IN MIAMI BEACH, SOUTH OF 5TH! SHORT STROLL TO THE BEACH, JOE'S STONE CRAB, PRIME 112, SOUTH POINTE PARK, SMITH & WOLLENSKY'S & MORE .. FULLY FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED! AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTHS OR 1 YEAR. SPECTACULAR CORNER UNIT FEATURING SPARKLING MARBLE FLOORS, GRANITE & STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN, FORMAL DINING ROOM & EXTRA HALF BATH FOR GUESTS. FULL SERVICE BLDG FEATURING 24/7 CONCIERGE, VALET, CARDIO ROOM, GYM, SAUNAS AND A FANTASTIC POOL & HOT TUB DECK.