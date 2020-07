Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A beautifully furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath corner-unit condo in South Beach w/ high ceilings, marble flooring throughout, stainless steel kitchen appliances, wood cabinets, built-in closets, in-unit washer/dryer, and a large terrace. Includes one assigned parking space and water. Located on the quiet corner of Lenox and 10th Street. Within walking distance of a Whole Foods Market, Publix, Flamingo Park, the shops and restaurants on Lincoln Road, and the beach.