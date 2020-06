Amenities

South Beach fantastic Art Deco historic building. This fully renovated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment is offered fully furnished turnkey. The updated kitchen features high-end appliances. Enjoy new flooring throughout and washer/dryer in the unit. A corner unit with many windows and split floor plan. The property is secured using state of the art fingerprint access. Only two blocks to Flamingo Park.Great location. NO SHORT TERM RENTAL ONLY 1 YEAR RENT. Property is also for sale with a 60 day early lease termination clause.