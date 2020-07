Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool new construction

Remodeled kitchen, complete with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Great location in the heart of South Beach, close distance to the beach, Lincoln Road, Whole foods, etc. Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining your friends. Corner Penthouse balcony overlooks Flamingo Park. Covered & gated parking make looking for street parking a thing of the past. Pool & storage. Laundry on each floor. Extra Storage Closet.