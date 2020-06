Amenities

DIRECT OCEAN!!! Unobstructed views of the Atlantic Ocean at the most sought after address in South Beach. Split floor design with 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths and large balcony accessible by both bedrooms and living room. Brazilian maple and marble floors. Building Amenities are unmatched in SOBE, 3 tennis courts, 1 lagoon/ lap pool, 25,000 square feet gym and new poolside restaurant delivering to your residence or lounge chair on the beach.