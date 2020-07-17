All apartments in Miami Beach
Find more places like 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami Beach, FL
/
100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1

100 Lincoln Road · (305) 974-4807
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miami Beach
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

100 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
valet service
Located at Famous Decoplage Oceanfront building on Lincoln Rd. Very convenient location, walking distance to all Lincoln mall shops and restaurant, close to all the South Beach attractions. Rent it short term or long term, fully furnished, Modern style with high-end appliances, queen bed, bedding supplies, a comfortable sofa bed in the living area, and more. This is an all amenity building including free valet parking, huge ocean view infinity pool, ocean view gym and 24-h security.Rent includes digital cable, internet. 7 days to approve by the building
6 months minimun.
Located at Famous Decoplage Oceanfront building on Lincoln Rd. Very convenient location, walking distance to all Lincoln mall shops and restaurant, close to all the South Beach attractions. Rent it short term or long term, fully furnished, Modern style with high-end appliances, queen bed, bedding supplies, a comfortable sofa bed in the living area, and more. This is an all amenity building including free valet parking, huge ocean view infinity pool, ocean view gym and 24-h security.Rent includes digital cable, internet. 7 days to approve by the building
6 Months Minimum rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 have any available units?
100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 have?
Some of 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 offers parking.
Does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 has a pool.
Does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 3 Bedrooms
Miami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLLake Worth, FL
Homestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FLSunny Isles Beach, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity