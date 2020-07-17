100 Lincoln Road # 615 - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry carport walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport doorman elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access valet service

Located at Famous Decoplage Oceanfront building on Lincoln Rd. Very convenient location, walking distance to all Lincoln mall shops and restaurant, close to all the South Beach attractions. Rent it short term or long term, fully furnished, Modern style with high-end appliances, queen bed, bedding supplies, a comfortable sofa bed in the living area, and more. This is an all amenity building including free valet parking, huge ocean view infinity pool, ocean view gym and 24-h security.Rent includes digital cable, internet. 7 days to approve by the building

6 months minimun.

6 Months Minimum rental.