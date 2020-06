Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access valet service

Spectacular 1 Bedroom unit at the Famous Decoplage completely remodeled unit, premium location, walking distance to all SBE famous places. The unit has a large balcony, enjoy magnificent ocean views of the famous SBE beaches, next to the best hotels in Miami. Great for investors, min 30 days lease or 12 per year allowed endless possibilities. Olympic size pool, new completely renovated gym, cable TV, high-speed Internet, & air conditioning!



1 free valet parking