Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:18 AM

100 Jefferson Ave

100 Jefferson Avenue · (305) 797-6337
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139
South Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10021 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to south of fifth Miami beach, Amazing full renovated PH redefining luxury style living, 3 floors with a total of 4,580 sqft divided on 4 outdoors terrace and 2,620 ac living area, you must need to see this jewel under market price for rent. Frist floor with expansive lay out with fully renovated  kitchen with top of the line appliances,one full bathroom,guest room,florida room, formal dining room for 10 people, living room and amazing circular terrace.Second level has second Bedroom , full bath and amazing 900 sqft master bedroom with tv area plus  full renovated master bathroom. Resort style amenities pool surrounded by royal palms ,fitness center,spa also take a short walk to famous south point park and more the  top 10 restaurants in south florida. Only 6 months rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Jefferson Ave have any available units?
100 Jefferson Ave has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 Jefferson Ave have?
Some of 100 Jefferson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Jefferson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
100 Jefferson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Jefferson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 100 Jefferson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Beach.
Does 100 Jefferson Ave offer parking?
No, 100 Jefferson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 100 Jefferson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Jefferson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Jefferson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 100 Jefferson Ave has a pool.
Does 100 Jefferson Ave have accessible units?
No, 100 Jefferson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Jefferson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Jefferson Ave has units with dishwashers.
