100 Jefferson Ave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to south of fifth Miami beach, Amazing full renovated PH redefining luxury style living, 3 floors with a total of 4,580 sqft divided on 4 outdoors terrace and 2,620 ac living area, you must need to see this jewel under market price for rent. Frist floor with expansive lay out with fully renovated kitchen with top of the line appliances,one full bathroom,guest room,florida room, formal dining room for 10 people, living room and amazing circular terrace.Second level has second Bedroom , full bath and amazing 900 sqft master bedroom with tv area plus full renovated master bathroom. Resort style amenities pool surrounded by royal palms ,fitness center,spa also take a short walk to famous south point park and more the top 10 restaurants in south florida. Only 6 months rental