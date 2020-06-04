2777 Patty Lane

Amenities

Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 1/1 features a screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio. Washer and dryer in the unit are not warranted. Centrally located within minutes to Interstate 95 and the beaches. It is walking distance to major shopping areas like Walmart super Center, Chili's, Applebee's, panda express, Tijuana Flats, Little Caesars, Papa John's, Wendy's, and many many more shopping and dining choices. This is an excellent location to live as it is within walking distance To everything. Association requires App, fee of $100 and approval prior to move in.