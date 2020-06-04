All apartments in Melbourne
Melbourne, FL
2777 Patty Lane
2777 Patty Lane

2777 Patty Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2777 Patty Lane, Melbourne, FL 32935

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
hot tub
Ready for move in at Coral Gardens. This 1/1 features a screened porch/patio as well as a storage room on the patio. Washer and dryer in the unit are not warranted. Centrally located within minutes to Interstate 95 and the beaches. It is walking distance to major shopping areas like Walmart super Center, Chili's, Applebee's, panda express, Tijuana Flats, Little Caesars, Papa John's, Wendy's, and many many more shopping and dining choices. This is an excellent location to live as it is within walking distance To everything. Association requires App, fee of $100 and approval prior to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2777 Patty Lane have any available units?
2777 Patty Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melbourne, FL.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2777 Patty Lane have?
Some of 2777 Patty Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2777 Patty Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2777 Patty Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2777 Patty Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2777 Patty Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 2777 Patty Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2777 Patty Lane offers parking.
Does 2777 Patty Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2777 Patty Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2777 Patty Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2777 Patty Lane has a pool.
Does 2777 Patty Lane have accessible units?
No, 2777 Patty Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2777 Patty Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2777 Patty Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
