9 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Melbourne apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
23 Units Available
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,267
1472 sqft
Centre Pointe is designed to redefine the way you think about apartment living. Each apartment home was carefully thought out with every detail.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
29 Units Available
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1025 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
266 Units Available
Cocoa North
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1409 sqft
Addison Pointe offers residents a rewarding blend of stylish features and compelling amenities that pave a seamless transition between, work, life, and play.
Last updated July 11 at 12:34am
11 Units Available
Veridian Townhomes
2420 Central Park Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1365 sqft
Veridian of Melbourne Townhomes in Melbourne, Florida is conveniently located on Central Park Drive. Here, you will find all the modern amenities and relaxing comforts you deserve living in one of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment townhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
64 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
34 Units Available
The Artisan at Viera
2560 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera West, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1420 sqft
Welcome to The Artisan at Viera, where you'll enjoy luxury living in our new homes, located near shopping, dining and great entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Melbourne
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
28 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
City Guide for Melbourne, FL

‘Ello, Mate! Welcome to Melbourne! Fosters, Crocodile Dundee, dingoes, koalas, kangaroos, etc. Just kidding. You’re moving to Melbourne, Florida, a central coast town with a fairly progressive attitude and a large community of vacationers and seniors. Now, let’s get started on your apartment search, dude. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Melbourne, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Melbourne apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Melbourne apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

