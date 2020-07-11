9 Apartments for rent in Melbourne, FL with move-in specials
‘Ello, Mate! Welcome to Melbourne! Fosters, Crocodile Dundee, dingoes, koalas, kangaroos, etc. Just kidding. You’re moving to Melbourne, Florida, a central coast town with a fairly progressive attitude and a large community of vacationers and seniors. Now, let’s get started on your apartment search, dude. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Melbourne apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Melbourne apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.