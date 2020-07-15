Amenities

If you are searching for a pet-friendly apartment home with incredible waterfront access, you'll love life at Compass. Our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Melbourne, Florida, are ideally located near the area's most notable shops, beaches, entertainment, and employers. Our newly renovated & spacious floor plans offer vaulted ceilings, large windows, and hardwood-style flooring, filling your space with bright Florida sunshine. Complete with picturesque views of our tranquil community lake and a fireplace for cozy nights in, your new garden-style apartment inspires better living. When you're ready to soak up some sun, take advantage of our shimmering resort-inspired swimming pool and elevate your exercise routine at the 24-hour strength and cardio fitness center. For modern living by the sea, experience Compass today.