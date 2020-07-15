All apartments in Melbourne
Compass

3595 Misty Oak Dr · (321) 204-2745
Location

3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1410 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 0313 · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

Unit 0314 · Avail. Oct 6

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 540 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0102 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,290

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 1004 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Compass.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
tennis court
cats allowed
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
lobby
package receiving
pool table
If you are searching for a pet-friendly apartment home with incredible waterfront access, you'll love life at Compass. Our one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Melbourne, Florida, are ideally located near the area's most notable shops, beaches, entertainment, and employers. Our newly renovated & spacious floor plans offer vaulted ceilings, large windows, and hardwood-style flooring, filling your space with bright Florida sunshine. Complete with picturesque views of our tranquil community lake and a fireplace for cozy nights in, your new garden-style apartment inspires better living. When you're ready to soak up some sun, take advantage of our shimmering resort-inspired swimming pool and elevate your exercise routine at the 24-hour strength and cardio fitness center. For modern living by the sea, experience Compass today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: 300
limit: 2
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier (Staffordshire Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier & American Pit Bull), Rottweiler, and all mixes of the above listed breeds are all prohibited from staying and/or visiting the community at any time. Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for additional details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface Lot & Covered Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Surface lot. Surface Lot & Covered Parking available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Compass have any available units?
Compass has 15 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does Compass have?
Some of Compass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Compass currently offering any rent specials?
Compass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Compass pet-friendly?
Yes, Compass is pet friendly.
Does Compass offer parking?
Yes, Compass offers parking.
Does Compass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Compass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Compass have a pool?
Yes, Compass has a pool.
Does Compass have accessible units?
No, Compass does not have accessible units.
Does Compass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Compass has units with dishwashers.
