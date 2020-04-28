All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 14609 Cableshire Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14609 Cableshire Way
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

14609 Cableshire Way

14609 Cableshire Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14609 Cableshire Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 2-Level, 4-Bedroom home is situated in a beautiful gated community just minutes from all that Central Florida offers!

HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5570310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14609 Cableshire Way have any available units?
14609 Cableshire Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 14609 Cableshire Way currently offering any rent specials?
14609 Cableshire Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14609 Cableshire Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 14609 Cableshire Way is pet friendly.
Does 14609 Cableshire Way offer parking?
No, 14609 Cableshire Way does not offer parking.
Does 14609 Cableshire Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14609 Cableshire Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14609 Cableshire Way have a pool?
No, 14609 Cableshire Way does not have a pool.
Does 14609 Cableshire Way have accessible units?
No, 14609 Cableshire Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14609 Cableshire Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14609 Cableshire Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14609 Cableshire Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14609 Cableshire Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College