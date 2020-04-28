14609 Cableshire Way

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS 4-Bedroom 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 2-Level, 4-Bedroom home is situated in a beautiful gated community just minutes from all that Central Florida offers!



HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY



Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.



Application Fee: $50

Pet Fee: $150

Administration Fee $125



