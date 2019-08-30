14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful, elegant lake front home at Wyndham Lakes Estates in Orlando next to Medical City area, shopping areas, restaurants and more!! Elegant 4 bedroom, 2,5 bathroom, 2 car garage Single Family Home. Two stories, featuring four bedrooms upstairs. Modern, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The community is equipped with a great amenity package, complete with a fitness center, community center, a resort-style pool, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse, and much more! Located just south of the Orlando International Airport and close to SR 417, this community is the perfect place and easy access to all Orlando area highways, shopping and amusement parks… Call to set your appointment TODAY!