Meadow Woods, FL
14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:55 AM

14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE

14180 Gold Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Meadow Woods
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Garage
Location

14180 Gold Bridge Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful, elegant lake front home at Wyndham Lakes Estates in Orlando next to Medical City area, shopping areas, restaurants and more!! Elegant 4 bedroom, 2,5 bathroom, 2 car garage Single Family Home. Two stories, featuring four bedrooms upstairs. Modern, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops. The community is equipped with a great amenity package, complete with a fitness center, community center, a resort-style pool, basketball and tennis courts, a clubhouse, and much more! Located just south of the Orlando International Airport and close to SR 417, this community is the perfect place and easy access to all Orlando area highways, shopping and amusement parks… Call to set your appointment TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14180 GOLD BRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
