354 E CHURCH AVENUE

Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with NEW Cabinetry, NEW Appliances, & NEW Ceramic Tile throughout unit. Central AC, Fenced Yard, & Water/Sewer/Garbage Included in Rent. 2 Blocks from Sunrail.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
