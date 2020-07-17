All apartments in Longwood
Longwood, FL
354 E CHURCH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

354 E CHURCH AVENUE

354 E Church Ave · No Longer Available
Location

354 E Church Ave, Longwood, FL 32750

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Recently Remodeled 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with NEW Cabinetry, NEW Appliances, & NEW Ceramic Tile throughout unit. Central AC, Fenced Yard, & Water/Sewer/Garbage Included in Rent. 2 Blocks from Sunrail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have any available units?
354 E CHURCH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Longwood, FL.
What amenities does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have?
Some of 354 E CHURCH AVENUE's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 E CHURCH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
354 E CHURCH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 E CHURCH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Longwood.
Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 354 E CHURCH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 354 E CHURCH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
