152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL

Finding an apartment in Longwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:13pm
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
400 Georgia Ave.
400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD 400 GEORGIA AVENUE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 Rent: $1,500/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Longwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
39 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
21 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,035
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1124 sqft
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole Available 06/15/20 Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
741 Ridgewood Way
741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1391 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Burns Ave,
109 Burns Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1515 sqft
109 Burns Ave, Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 4/2 in Longwood - This remodeled home is like brand new. New vinyl planking through out the home, along with modern paint colors.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2533 GRASSY POINT DRIVE
2533 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1, Single Story Condominium, 1st Floor Unit, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room (Off of Kitchen) with Washer & Dryer Included, Carpet, Tile

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Longwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
Lockhart
40 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
101 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Tuscawilla
10 Units Available
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Lakeshore at Altamonte Springs
270 Altamonte Bay Club Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1095 sqft
Proximity to Lake Orienta, Palm Springs Crossing Mall, I-4, Florida Hospital Altamonte, Altamonte Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with lighted tennis courts, resort-style pool with wifi, picnic area with BBQ, onsite laundry, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
9 Units Available
The Q at Maitland Luxury Apartment Homes
430 E Packwood Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,294
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1357 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans, walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer. Community features a swimming pool, tanning deck and fitness center. Located close to the Enzian Theater, museums and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
9 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartment Homes
1000 Stonebrook Dr, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,113
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1260 sqft
These units feature their own private balconies or patios, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a hot tub, cookout area, tennis court and 24-hour gym. There's also shopping along nearby Route 417.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Primera
17 Units Available
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Longwood, FL

The most highly-esteemed and oldest member of the Longwood, Florida, community, before a tragic death by burning in a fire, was The Senator. Oddly enough, this is not a person but a tree. Not just any tree, though -- a 3,000-year old bald cypress! This stunning natural attraction rose high above the pristine forest of Big Tree Park (yes, they actually called it that) in the Spring Hammock preserve.

You are guessing right if, by now, you are already picturing serene days out in the wild. There is plenty to do in the area surrounding Longwood in terms of natural recreation -- from a day of trekking to a week of camping. You can get close to Mother Nature from day one. What is more, the legendary Florida beaches are within a short drive from the city, while the Orlando Metro Area, a 20-minute drive, abounds in modern-day, manmade attractions, among which are Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Longwood, FL

Finding an apartment in Longwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

