152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL

City Guide for Longwood, FL

The most highly-esteemed and oldest member of the Longwood, Florida, community, before a tragic death by burning in a fire, was The Senator. Oddly enough, this is not a person but a tree. Not just any tree, though -- a 3,000-year old bald cypress! This stunning natural attraction rose high above the pristine forest of Big Tree Park (yes, they actually called it that) in the Spring Hammock preserve.