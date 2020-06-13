152 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL
The most highly-esteemed and oldest member of the Longwood, Florida, community, before a tragic death by burning in a fire, was The Senator. Oddly enough, this is not a person but a tree. Not just any tree, though -- a 3,000-year old bald cypress! This stunning natural attraction rose high above the pristine forest of Big Tree Park (yes, they actually called it that) in the Spring Hammock preserve.
You are guessing right if, by now, you are already picturing serene days out in the wild. There is plenty to do in the area surrounding Longwood in terms of natural recreation -- from a day of trekking to a week of camping. You can get close to Mother Nature from day one. What is more, the legendary Florida beaches are within a short drive from the city, while the Orlando Metro Area, a 20-minute drive, abounds in modern-day, manmade attractions, among which are Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios. See more
Finding an apartment in Longwood that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.