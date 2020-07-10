/
apartments with washer dryer
130 Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
6 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,145
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
23 Units Available
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Longwood
Last updated July 10 at 12:33pm
23 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2266 Milltowne Way
2266 Milltowne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1430 sqft
Move in NOW!Great Lake Mary Location! 3bd 2ba Tile Floors in Living Areas & Carpets in Bedrooms! One block from Lake Mary High School!! - Deposit: $1550 Rent: $1550 Great Lake Mary Location! MOVE IN NOW! Tile floors in living area & New carpet
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Highlands
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
695 N. Winter Park Dr.
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
3/2 Mobile Home W/carport, storage and fenced yard - Available this minute…. Kitchen includes ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE
1913 Pringle Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
903 Waybourne Way
903 Waybourne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1712 sqft
3/2.5 Newly Renovated Home In Colony Cove At The Crossings - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath two-story single-family home in Colony Cove at The Crossings.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Lake Kathryn
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Longwood
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
26 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
33 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Maitland City Centre
190 Independence Lane, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,480
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1201 sqft
Mediterranean style complex in a walkable community close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher. New construction and community has a swimming pool.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$981
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
60 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,093
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
67 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$931
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 08:57pm
5 Units Available
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir, Winter Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
At Mosswood, you'll find comfortable apartments with washer/dryer connections & extra storage. We're located just north of Orlando in Winter Springs, FL.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
15 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,196
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
33 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
