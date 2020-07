Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse internet cafe parking garage trash valet cats allowed 24hr gym 24hr maintenance internet access online portal package receiving

Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S. Highway 17-92, just south of State Road 434, on the serene shores of Lake Fairy. In addition to the soothing waterfront living at your new home, enjoy events and outdoor activities at Cranes Roost Park and Spring Hammock Preserve as well as shopping and dining at Altamonte Mall. Capitalize on the expanding SunRail by using either the Maitland or Longwood SunRail Stations to easily get to destinations across Central Florida. These luxury apartments are uniquely designed featuring expansive lake view single suites, two, and three bedroom homes with fabulous Chef-Style Kitchen with Granite Countertops, Wooden Glazed Cabinetry and Clean-Steel energy efficient appliances along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, take advantage of the communi