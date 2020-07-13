/
pet friendly apartments
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL
Medith Manor
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,140
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Medith Manor
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,023
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Longwood
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
856 Shell Lane
856 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1645 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1303 Willow Springs Court
1303 Willow Springs Court, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1676 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
702 Keeneland Pike
702 Keeneland Pike, Lake Mary, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
3492 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE
1913 Pringle Cove, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1624 sqft
1913 Pringle Cove SEMINOLE Available 08/01/20 Longwood - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom - $1650.00 - 3/2.
1790 Marshall Drive
1790 Marshall Drive, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1410 sqft
Beautiful 3BD/2BA Home in Longwood- Priced to Rent! - This lovely three bedroom, two bath, 1,410 sqft home in Longwood is ready for you to call home! Upon entry, you will notice the large open area with the living room that leads into the kitchen.
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Longwood
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Primera
Terraces at Lake Mary
1000 Regal Pointe Ter, Lake Mary, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1081 sqft
Schools close by: Lake Mary Elementary, Greenwood Lakes Middle School, Lake Mary High. Close to I-4, SR 417, Shoppes of Lake Mary, Greenwood Lake. Pet-friendly apartments with direct access to the Seminole-Wekiva Recreational Trail. Amenities include: pool with wifi, bark park, 24-hour fitness center.
Timberlake
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,038
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful resort-like living awaits you at The Glades. Our beautifully manicured community is quietly tucked away in the centrally-located neighborhood of Altamonte Springs, Florida.
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,019
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
915 sqft
Easte Pointe at Altamonte Springs offers a classic modern Floridian apartment setting with palm trees, wide lawns and two resort-style swimming pools. Apartments have newly renovated interiors with stylish wood flooring and open kitchens.
The Lofts at Uptown Altamonte
285 Uptown Blvd, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,428
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1468 sqft
Luxury apartment community with built-in alarm system, clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Plenty of areas to entertain friends. Units are spacious with hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
IMT Maitland Pointe Apartments
895 Broadstone Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$1,120
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,230
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1084 sqft
Community that feels remote surrounded by lakes but is just a short drive from Downtown Orlando. Luxury units include fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer and private terrace. Community amenities include sparkling pools and resort-style living.
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way, Fern Park, FL
Studio
$875
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,005
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Advenir at Magnolia is a friendly community located a short distance from Altamonte Mall and The Florida Hospital. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. The community is pet-friendly.
The Adeline
304 Lake Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1538 sqft
A French-styled community with luxurious amenities. New construction community launching in 2018. Homes feature spacious interiors with one, two, or three bedrooms. Sophisticated designs and open floor plans.
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
