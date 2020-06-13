Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
$
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Medith Manor
19 Units Available
Sabal Club
525 Sabal Lake Dr, Longwood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1309 sqft
Community located right by Lake Brantley, a US Post Office, Highways 434 and 436. Resort-style living with an indoor basketball court, racquetball court, three lighted tennis courts, pool with sundeck, large fitness center, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Medith Manor
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
Studio
$1,080
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1137 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
Studio
$2,000
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1192 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
609 S WILDFLOWER COURT
609 South Wildflower Court, Longwood, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY, GREAT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH 1 CAR GARAGE AND A SCREENED PORCH. INTERIOR FEATURES CERAMIC TILE IN THE GREAT ROOM AND WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING IN BEDROOMS.
Results within 1 mile of Longwood
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$980
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
18 Units Available
Reserve at Lake Irene
1450 Sunshadow Dr, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
988 sqft
Lighted tennis court, dog grooming station and gourmet coffee bar. Units with patios or balconies, tailor-made cabinets and washer and dryers. Located close to schools, the Spring Hammock Preserve and Highway 17.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
Studio
$1,040
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1138 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
425 SHEOAH BOULEVARD
425 Sheoah Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
GREAT TWO STORY 3/2.5 CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2038 Crowley Cir
2038 Crowley Circle West, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
2712 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Crowley Rental 2800 Per Month - Property Id: 125980 Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Lake Kathryn
1 Unit Available
405 F St.
405 F Street, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
950 sqft
Hello, my name is Trish Rose my one bedroom condo on beautiful Lake Kathryn in Casselberry or two bedroom duplexes on Camino Ct, Altamonte Springs.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1996 sqft
COMING SOON... Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE
2038 Crowley Cir W, Seminole County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2712 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2533 GRASSY POINT DRIVE
2533 Grassy Point Drive, Seminole County, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1, Single Story Condominium, 1st Floor Unit, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Inside Utility Room (Off of Kitchen) with Washer & Dryer Included, Carpet, Tile

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Longwood
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
69 Units Available
The Arbors at Maitland Summit
8636 Villa Pt, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1518 sqft
Near the I-4, Lake Lotus. Nearby schools: Seminole State College Altamonte Campus, Riverside Elementary, Lockhart Middle School. Pet-friendly apartments with racquetball courts, aerobic studio with classes, private sunbathing decks, sand volleyball, tennis courts, 3 pools, sauna, hot tub, spa, tot lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,118
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1395 sqft
Luxury is the watchword for this gorgeous, Floridian style complex. Minutes away from 429 and I-4. Pool, spa and 24-hour fitness center. This paradise even has room for pets, including large dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1476 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor yoga lawn, dog park, tech lounge with Mac stations, USB ports in kitchen. Near Spring Lake Elementary School, shopping at West Town Corners, Seminole Wekiva Trail, Highways 434 and 436.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
$907
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,027
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
The Crest at Altamonte
599 Calibre Crest Pkwy, Altamonte Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1196 sqft
Community features car wash area, bike storage, tennis court and 24-hour gym. 1-2 bedroom units with utility rooms that have laundry hookups, fireplaces and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
15 Units Available
Solara
5000 Solara Cir, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1071 sqft
Living the luxurious life at Solara Apartments Homes in Sanford, FL. Solara offers a resort-style option unlike any other in the Lake Mary area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
69 Units Available
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl, Apopka, FL
Studio
$891
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1028 sqft
Just minutes from Mirror Lake. Ideal community for active residents with a volleyball court, tennis court, 24-hour gym, bike storage and playground. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floors, a fireplace and updated appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Longwood, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Longwood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

