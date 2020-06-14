117 Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL with gym
The most highly-esteemed and oldest member of the Longwood, Florida, community, before a tragic death by burning in a fire, was The Senator. Oddly enough, this is not a person but a tree. Not just any tree, though -- a 3,000-year old bald cypress! This stunning natural attraction rose high above the pristine forest of Big Tree Park (yes, they actually called it that) in the Spring Hammock preserve.
You are guessing right if, by now, you are already picturing serene days out in the wild. There is plenty to do in the area surrounding Longwood in terms of natural recreation -- from a day of trekking to a week of camping. You can get close to Mother Nature from day one. What is more, the legendary Florida beaches are within a short drive from the city, while the Orlando Metro Area, a 20-minute drive, abounds in modern-day, manmade attractions, among which are Walt Disney World, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Longwood renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.