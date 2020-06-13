/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Longwood, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Medith Manor
20 Units Available
The Alexander at Sabal Point
2700 Sabal Alexander Circle, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1318 sqft
Located close to dining and entertainment, community features outdoor lounge areas. Gated entry and a 24-hour fitness center. Units have washer/dryer in unit, screened patios and vinyl wood plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
8 Units Available
Watervue at Longwood
907 Tidewater Ln, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1538 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Now Open - Brand New Apartment Homes Discover a new level of comfort at WaterVue at Longwood Apartments, conveniently located off of U.S.
Last updated May 19 at 10:33pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Longwood
881 W Warren Ave, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1436 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Longwood in Longwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 Georgia Ave.
400 Georgia Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1272 sqft
400 Georgia Ave. Available 07/02/20 PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD - PRICE CUT!!! ELEGANT HOME WITH POOL IN LONGWOOD 400 GEORGIA AVENUE LONGWOOD, FL 32750 Rent: $1,500/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
155 W PINE AVENUE
155 Pine Avenue, Longwood, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1168 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in Beautiful downtown Longwood Historic District. Super Cute 3 bed/2 bath home has been TOTALLY REMODELED and is available for rent. Unfurnished. Indoor laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Longwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Park at Laurel Oaks
1 Laurel Oaks Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1273 sqft
Welcome home to The Park at Laurel Oaks – a picturesque community tucked away in the heart of Winter Springs, FL. Enjoy the perfect balance of comfort, convenience and value at The Park of Laurel Oaks.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1298 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
828 Shell Lane
828 Shell Lane, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1412 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
425 SHEOAH BOULEVARD
425 Sheoah Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
GREAT TWO STORY 3/2.5 CONDO LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
109 Burns Ave,
109 Burns Avenue, Seminole County, FL
109 Burns Ave, Available 07/01/20 Remodeled 4/2 in Longwood - This remodeled home is like brand new. New vinyl planking through out the home, along with modern paint colors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2038 Crowley Cir
2038 Crowley Circle West, Seminole County, FL
Available 07/01/20 Crowley Rental 2800 Per Month - Property Id: 125980 Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
903 Waybourne Way
903 Waybourne Way, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1712 sqft
3/2.5 Newly Renovated Home In Colony Cove At The Crossings - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! Newly renovated 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath two-story single-family home in Colony Cove at The Crossings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
202 Tollgate Trail
202 Tollgate Trail, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1950 sqft
Newly Renovated Pool Home in the Woodlands - Totally renovated home, 3 bedroom 2.5 baths with many entertaining areas, covered and huge screened pool ready for you on our hot summer days.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highlands
1 Unit Available
280 Moree Loop
280 Moree Loop, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1187 sqft
280 Moree Loop Available 07/17/20 GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS - ENJOY LIVING IN THE GREAT CONDO IN WINTER SPRINGS!! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2nd story Townhome condo!! Upgraded stainless steel in kitchen including smooth top range, frost
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole
708 Briarwood Drive, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1124 sqft
708 Briarwood Dr Seminole Available 06/15/20 Remodeled 3/2/2 in Quiet Winter Springs Community - TEXT 407-477-5407 for Open House Times Daily // MUST Visit In-Person BEFORE Applying Recently REMODELED 3 bedroom 2 bath , 1125 Square Feet with a Two
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
741 Ridgewood Way
741 Ridgewood Way, Winter Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1391 sqft
Beautifully Updated Townhome 3 Bed 2 Bath 2 Car garage - This property has been extensively remodeled.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
1090 Landmark Ln
1090 Landmark Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1136 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Lawn maintenance is $50 per month. Very nice 3 bedrooms single-family home. Few mins away from Winter Springs Elementary, close to Advent health central care and lots of other shopping. Peaceful and quiet community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
269 Bernard Ave
269 Bernard Avenue, Seminole County, FL
COMING SOON... Fantastic 4/2/2 single family home on a large corner lot in the Sanlando Springs community in the Altamonte Springs / Longwood area. Features a foyer, formal living area, formal dining room, with family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
695 N WINTER PARK DRIVE
695 Winter Park Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Available this minute…. Kitchen includes: ample counter space, eat-in space, range and refrigerator.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2038 W CROWLEY CIRCLE
2038 Crowley Cir W, Seminole County, FL
Beautifully Renovated Markham Woods Pool Home. Real concrete stucco. This spacious and open concept 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage home sits on 1 acre of land.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
163 OAK GROVE CIRCLE
163 Oak Grove Circle, Lake Mary, FL
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with formal living, dining and family rooms. Tile flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has white raised panel doors with a dishwasher, range, microwave, and refrigerator.
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
544 TALL OAKS TERRACE
544 Tall Oaks Terrace, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1601 sqft
3/2, 2 Car Garage, Single Family Home, Living Room and Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Kitchen Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator, Disposal and Dishwasher, Kitchen Laundry with Washer and Dryer Included, Laminate Wood and
Results within 5 miles of Longwood
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
11 Units Available
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln, Lake Mary, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1439 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours.
