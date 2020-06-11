All apartments in Lehigh Acres
Find more places like 5015 Lee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lehigh Acres, FL
/
5015 Lee Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:40 PM

5015 Lee Street

5015 Lee Street · (402) 262-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lehigh Acres
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5015 Lee Street, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971
Westminister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
key fob access
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Lehigh Acres features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Granite Countertops, Master Suite, Open Concept Layout, Backyard Patio, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, and Private Driveway. Kairos Living has no pet restrictions and is happy to provide long-term leases and 24/7 Emergency Maintenance! Amenity Fees May Apply. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Lee Street have any available units?
5015 Lee Street has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5015 Lee Street have?
Some of 5015 Lee Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Lee Street currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Lee Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Lee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5015 Lee Street is pet friendly.
Does 5015 Lee Street offer parking?
No, 5015 Lee Street does not offer parking.
Does 5015 Lee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Lee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Lee Street have a pool?
No, 5015 Lee Street does not have a pool.
Does 5015 Lee Street have accessible units?
No, 5015 Lee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Lee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 Lee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Lee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Lee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5015 Lee Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lehigh Acres 1 BedroomsLehigh Acres 2 Bedrooms
Lehigh Acres Apartments with GymLehigh Acres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Lehigh Acres Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLSebring, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FL
Whiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FLLely Resort, FLPelican Bay, FLRotonda, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLEnglewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity