2768 46TH AVENUE N

Newly Renovated 2 bed 1 bath Apartment Available Now! Tile and laminate through out; NO CARPET! Granite counter tops, wood cabinets BRAND NEW Stainless Steel Appliances, spacious living room/kitchen area. This one will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
