2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 PM
101 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1219 sqft
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1000 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
2260 NW 59th Way
2260 Northwest 59th Way, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1004 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143
5314 Northwest 24th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
829 sqft
5314 NW 24 ST unit 143 Available 07/01/20 Large 2-1 apartment with water included - TO MOVE IN AS A SECTION 8 TENANT YOU MUST HAVE : - ID (DRIVERS LICENSE , PHOTO ID) - SOCIAL SECURITY CARD - 25 $ IN CASH FOR A BACKGROUND CHECK - LANDLORD PACKET -
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
3650 Environ Blvd
3650 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1242 sqft
SPACIOUS 2/2 W/GOLF & LAKE VIEWS! SCREENED TERRACE W/ROLL-DOWN SHUTTERS! GREAT STORAGE INCL 3 WALK-IN CLOSETS! NEWER A/C UNIT! NEWER STAINLESS APPLIANCES! NEW WATER HEATER! FULL-SIZE WASHER/DRYER! REMODELED MASTER SHOWER! ALARM SYSTEM! SECURE BLDG ..
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.
6260 S Falls Circle Dr
6260 Falls Circle Drive South, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Spacious 2/2, wood and tile flooring. Larger than regular units, Fully equipped kitchen with almost new appliances. Freshly painted barely occupied. Screened patio overlooking a beautiful garden and golf view. Great location.
7081 Environ Blvd
7081 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1148 sqft
Guard gated community. Kitchen opening allows for counter seating and to view living room area. Plenty of closet space.
5570 NW 44th St
5570 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
GREAT UNIT 2/2+WASHER & DRYER INSIDE ! GOLF VIEW, SOUTH EAST BALCONY EXPOSURE TO GET THE MAXIMUM SUN AND LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY HAVING THIS QUIET AREA AND BE CLOSE TO THE BEACHES, AIRPORT, SAWGRASS MALL.
3750 Inverrary Dr
3750 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI.
4154 Inverrary Dr
4154 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
972 sqft
Nice unit, in a great location.
5860 NW 44th St
5860 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2
6361 N FALLS CIRCLE DR
6361 Falls Circle Drive South, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATH CORNER UNIT ON THE FIRST FLOOR. CERAMIC TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN, WALK-IN CLOSETS, LARGE PANTRY. BUILDING HAS LAUNDRY FACILITY.
5961 N Falls Circle Dr
5961 Falls Circle Drive North, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1295 sqft
Falls of Inverrary! Ready to move-in. Conveniently located on the first floor, a spacious floor plan. Screened patio with waterway view. The community offers, common laundry located on the same floor, community pool, and walking trails.
2561 NW 56TH AVE / H
2561 Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
812 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2561 NW 56TH AVE / H in Lauderhill. View photos, descriptions and more!
4241 NW 19th St
4241 Northwest 19th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Beautifully remodeled unit at Wood Hue. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors, washer, dryer. Community with full amenities. Landlord application $75, first last and security, one year lease only.
4174 Inverrary Dr
4174 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Excellent location spacioscious,, 2/2 PENTHHOUSE AMAIZING VIEW at The Manors in Inverrary.
4172 Inverrary Dr
4172 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1116 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Corner condo unit inside the gated and secured community of MANORS OF INVERARRY. Unit has gorgeous views of the golf course.
2121 NW 56th Ave
2121 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
MUST SEE, GREAT TOWNHOUSE TO MOVE IN!! 2 BEDROOMS 1.5 Bathroom. ALL FENCED, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. 1 CAR GARAGE AND CARPORT. EASY TO SHOW, VACANT. GOOD CREDIT REPORT AND JOB REFERENCES REQUIRED.
3751 Environ Blvd
3751 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
SPECTACULAR! all you need is your toothbrush, everything else (we could think about) is ready for your enjoyment! Available from 09/01/2020 till 03/01/2021 Savour mornings in a huge screened balcony facing Tennis courts.
