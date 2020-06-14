Apartment List
/
FL
/
lauderhill
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

226 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lauderhill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1900 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Heron Landing
5350 NW 88th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1064 sqft
Make Heron Landing located in Lauderhill, FL your choice for your new apartment home! Our luxurious apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL encompass great amenities, a pet friendly community and a premium location which will be met by our helpful

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
7081 Environ Blvd
7081 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1148 sqft
Guard gated community. Kitchen opening allows for counter seating and to view living room area. Plenty of closet space.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3750 Inverrary Dr
3750 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 44th St
5860 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2061 NW 47th Ter
2061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Check out this 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom condo in Castle Garden Lauderhill with lots of amenities that you will enjoy 3 pools with warm water, 4 bowling isles, pool tables, ping pong table, sauna for men, sauna for woman, gymnasium for men,

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3771 Environ Blvd
3771 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo Requires 55+ occupant.,& minimum credit score of 630, and other requirements. Great 1st floor and large patio for easy access toassigned parking spot. Manned Guarded Community. Located across from Environ Cultural Community Center.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4072 Inverrary
4072 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE 3/2/1 ON THE GOLF COURSE. BACK PATIO HAS LAUNDRY ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. RENT INCLUDES BASIC CABLE. 2 POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, BASKETBALL COURT AND A GYM ARE AMENITIES AVAILABLE.
Results within 1 mile of Lauderhill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
12 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
916 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Spring Tree
8 Units Available
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1250 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Melrose Park
20 Units Available
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,300
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 01:32pm
$
Spring Tree
5 Units Available
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1810 N Lauderdale Ave Apt 2201
1810 N Lauderdale Ave, North Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
830 sqft
Vacant and ready to Move in ! Spacious and full of light. Gated community with pool, gym and laundry onsite. Big balcony with lake and garden view. Full of closets. 1 full bathroom and half bathroom. Ceramic and carpet floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Welleby
1 Unit Available
9832 NOB HILL LANE
9832 Nob Hill Lane, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
986 sqft
Gorgeous and well maintained 2 BR / 2 BA Lake view Unit in Villas de Venezia. Walking Closet in Master room Laminate floors, Washer & Dryer indoors.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Sunrise Lakes
1 Unit Available
8450 N Sunrise Lakes Blvd
8450 Sunrise Lakes Blvd, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
640 sqft
LOVELY SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 1/1 CORNER 2nd FLOOR UNIT * TILE FLOOR *BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS * ENCLOSED PORCH* AT LEAST ONE PERSON MUST BE 55+*THIS COMMUNITY OFFERS CLUBHOUSE* 3 POOLS*GYM* LAUNDRY FACILITIES* CARD ROOM* SHUFFLE BOARD* TENNIS COURTS AND

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
6300 NW 62nd St
6300 Northwest 62nd Street, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
880 sqft
Extremely clean second floor 2-2- apartment at Bermuda Club. Fantastic water view of the lake. All white ceramic. Remodeled bathrooms. Enclosed porch. Nice kitchen. No Pets and no smoking. This is a 55 plus community. No one under 18 allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
1 Unit Available
5051 W Oakland Park Blvd
5051 West Oakland Park Boulevard, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
944 sqft
OVER 55+ COMMUNITY, 1 TENANT MUST BE AGE 55 or OLDER. MIN. CREDIT SCORE 650. NO PETS. NO CHILDREN UNDER AGE 18 MAY RESIDE.
City Guide for Lauderhill, FL

A city planned (well, copied) from the off-the-shelf architectural designs displayed in Moscow, Lauderhill is to Florida what Montauk is to New York. This is as great place thanks to Herbert Sadkin, the developer who was inspired by his success in Montauk.

Lauderhill, Florida, is a medium-sized city in Broward county. Lauderhill is home to a population of 68,117 people living in 15 neighborhoods. There are more people of Jamaican and Haitian descent in Lauderhill than anywhere else in the US, and they have influenced the flavor of the city in many ways, from delicious cuisine to festive occasions. Lauderhill is also home to a number of universities and colleges, so a large proportion of residents are students.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lauderhill? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lauderhill, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lauderhill renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 BedroomsLauderhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderhill 3 BedroomsLauderhill Accessible ApartmentsLauderhill Apartments with Balcony
Lauderhill Apartments with GarageLauderhill Apartments with GymLauderhill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLauderhill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLauderhill Apartments with ParkingLauderhill Apartments with Pool
Lauderhill Apartments with Washer-DryerLauderhill Dog Friendly ApartmentsLauderhill Furnished ApartmentsLauderhill Pet Friendly PlacesLauderhill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL
North Lauderdale, FLAventura, FLLake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleMiami Dade College
Nova Southeastern University