1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:53 PM
264 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL
Inverrary 441
1196 NW 40th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,117
750 sqft
Located just across the street from Broward Regional Center Park and close to dining and shopping. Tile kitchen and bath floors, oversized bedrooms, and screened balconies.
Windward Vista
4491 NW 19th St, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
816 sqft
You want more than just an apartment. You deserve a luxury apartment situated in a wonderful community environment that offers beautiful and functional living arrangements.
2500 Inverrary
2580 NW 56th Ave, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,155
942 sqft
Gated, smoke-free community with a fitness center, high-speed internet and a barbecue area. Carpeted homes that feature spacious walk-in closets and screened patios. Less than 20 minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
2017 NW 46 Ave Unit A-404
2017 Northwest 46th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
800 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom - Beautiful 1/1,5 Fresh painted,ready to move in! Call 954-6047210 Maria (RLNE3762805)
4222 Inverrary Blvd 4112
4222 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
WERE YOU LOOKING FOR A SAFE BUILDING? YOU FOUND IT!!! FREE SATELLITE TV (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET (PROVIDED BY THE ASSOCIATION) TWO SWIMMING POOLS WITHIN THE COMMUNITY Gated Community Beautiful Park with Kids
2251 NW 41st Ave
2251 Northwest 41st Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2251 NW 41st Ave in Lauderhill. View photos, descriptions and more!
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.
2601 NW 56th Ave
2601 Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Nicely kept 1/1.5 unit with a beautiful view of the city. View extends all the way to downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Unit is very close to elevator and laundry room. A few miles away from Broward Mall and Sawgrass Mills Mall.
1501 NW 43rd Ave
1501 Northwest 43rd Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
730 sqft
Lovely 1/1 ground floor Corner Unit condo, storm shutters, Hugh Master bedroom closet, separate dining area, spacious living area, recently painted, Community Pool. Association states 55+ community, good credit, NO record of eviction.
4170 Inverrary Dr
4170 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 1 bed/1 bath apartment, available furnished or unfurnished, centrally located. Gated community. Tile floors, very bright and lots of closet space. Huge, screened balcony. Laundry facilities on the same floor.
2060 NW 48th Ter
2060 Northwest 48th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
860 sqft
LARGE UNIT WITH PLENTY OF LIVING SPACE. EAT-IN AREA IN BIG KITCHEN. BALCONY IS GLASS ENCLOSED AND TILED. LARGE HALL CLOSET. OVER-SIZED CARPETED BEDROOM. LIVING AREA HAS WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING. FOYER ENTRANCE TO BUILDING FOR ADDITIONAL SECURITY.
2061 NW 47th Ter
2061 Northwest 47th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Check out this 1 bedroom 1 and a half bathroom condo in Castle Garden Lauderhill with lots of amenities that you will enjoy 3 pools with warm water, 4 bowling isles, pool tables, ping pong table, sauna for men, sauna for woman, gymnasium for men,
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
4841 NW 22nd Court
4841 Northwest 22nd Court, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
949 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED GROUND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CONDO UNIT. UNIT AFFORDS EGRESS AND INGRESS FROM BACK DOOR CLOSE TO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT.WATER AND AMENITIES INCLUDED
3771 Environ Blvd
3771 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
780 sqft
Condo Requires 55+ occupant.,& minimum credit score of 630, and other requirements. Great 1st floor and large patio for easy access toassigned parking spot. Manned Guarded Community. Located across from Environ Cultural Community Center.
2800 NW 56th Ave
2800 Northwest 56th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
For Rent: 1 bed 1 bath condo in Lauderhill. Community Pool on site. The beautiful complex is located close to schools, shopping centers easily accessible to main roads and the Turnpike.
6101 N Falls Circle Dr
6101 N Falls Circle Dr, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
871 sqft
GREAT LOCATION/Vacant/ NO PETS/
Results within 1 mile of Lauderhill
The Osprey
5903 NW 57th Ct, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with plenty of living space. Private balconies, refrigerators and dishwashers inside units. On-site laundry facilities and maintenance program. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Hampton Park.
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,438
807 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Canterbury Palms
3400 NW 29th St, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
600 sqft
We are located in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida. Conveniently located close to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, Turnpike, State Road 7 and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport. Lauderdale Lake is a Florida city just west of Fort Lauderdale.
Courtyard at Sunrise
4108 NW 88th Ave, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
983 sqft
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today! If you are looking for oversized apartments in Sunrise, FL, look no further. Courtyards at Sunrise were designed to provide you with the maximum in comfort, convenience, and affordability.
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
