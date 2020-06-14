135 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL

/
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4321 NW 16th St
4321 Northwest 16th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
867 sqft
SEASONAL ONLY / MAX 7 months FULLY FURNISHED Beautifull fully furnished 55 + Seasonal rental minimum 6 months a year max 7 months a year per association, Located on the heart of Lauderhill close to fine dining and shopping, a real hidden gem.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4770 NW 21st St
4770 Northwest 21st Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
928 sqft
fully furnished down to the linens, just bring your toothbrush! Available for 6 months plus a day or longer. Large one bedroom with one and half baths. Condo is in great condition.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5570 NW 44th St
5570 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1085 sqft
GREAT UNIT 2/2+WASHER & DRYER INSIDE ! GOLF VIEW, SOUTH EAST BALCONY EXPOSURE TO GET THE MAXIMUM SUN AND LIGHT. YOU WILL ENJOY HAVING THIS QUIET AREA AND BE CLOSE TO THE BEACHES, AIRPORT, SAWGRASS MALL.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3750 Inverrary Dr
3750 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1260 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM ON INVERRARY GOLF COURSE AND WIDE CANAL, CORNER UNIT WITH EXTRA WINDOWS AND SPACE. LOCATED IN THE RESORT STYLED COMPLEX CALLED INTERNATIONAL VILLAGE, THE JEWEL OF INVERRARY, WITH INDOOR AND OUT SWIMMING POOLS AND JACUZZI.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4170 Inverrary Dr
4170 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, spacious, 1 bed/1 bath apartment, available furnished or unfurnished, centrally located. Gated community. Tile floors, very bright and lots of closet space. Huge, screened balcony. Laundry facilities on the same floor.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3720 Inverrary Drive
3720 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
638 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, highly upgraded (flat screen TV) - 2 BR/2 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,699 located in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
3710 Inverrary Dr
3710 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
$1,199
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished (beautifully) + flat screen TV - Studio/1 Full Bath; directly on the lake (Magnificent view) for Rent starting at $1,199 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.Short term leases are available.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3740 Inverrary Dr
3740 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
880 sqft
Fully beautifully furnished, flat screen TV - 1 BR/1.5 Baths with lake view for Rent starting from $1,399 in the fabulous International Village resort styled complex with great amenities.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
4841 NW 22nd Court
4841 Northwest 22nd Court, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
949 sqft
BEAUTIFUL AND BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED GROUND FLOOR 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATHS CONDO UNIT. UNIT AFFORDS EGRESS AND INGRESS FROM BACK DOOR CLOSE TO ASSIGNED PARKING SPOT.WATER AND AMENITIES INCLUDED
Results within 1 mile of Lauderhill
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
228 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,439
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1019 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
5102 NW 36th St
5102 Northwest 36th Street, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
944 sqft
Senior Community, ONLY 55+. Gorgeous 2/2 Apartment on the 3rd Floor. Completely Renovated. Lake View from Room and from Screened Balcony. FURNISHED, Ready to move-in and adjacent to the Club House and Pool (Walk Distance).
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3430 NW 52nd Ave
3430 Northwest 52nd Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
944 sqft
55yrs+ adult community. Enjoy the sunrise everyday from your top floor fully furnished turn key unit.
1 of 3
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Plantation Gardens
1 Unit Available
861 Ixora Ln
861 Ixora Lane, Plantation, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1645 sqft
Paradise Tropical Resort Style Home. This beautifully updated pool home has a calming resort feel with all the comforts and amenities needed.
Results within 5 miles of Lauderhill
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Flagler Heights
54 Units Available
Ora Flagler Village
673 NE 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,525
621 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1152 sqft
Large kitchens, luxury flooring and spacious floor plans. Community amenities include heated pool with cabanas, fitness center and bicycle repair shop. Easy access to State Route 1.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Flagler Heights
38 Units Available
The Manor at Flagler Village
501 NE 5th Ter, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,523
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,922
1081 sqft
Come experience downtown luxury on your doorstep! The Manor at Flagler Luxury Apartments occupies the premier location in downtown Fort Lauderdale, FL. Offering studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes planned with your lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:11am
$
Sawgrass Lakes
23 Units Available
AMLI Sawgrass Village
3001 NW 130th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,627
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,008
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,706
1516 sqft
Near outlet shopping, highways and public transportation. Stylish 1-3 bedroom hardwood flooring, granite counters and patio/balconies. Furnished units available for additional fee. Pool, game room and gym. Pets welcome with a deposit.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
$
Flagler Heights
20 Units Available
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,574
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off North Federal Highway (US-1). In-unit amenities include dishwasher, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and laundry. Community features bike storage, courtyard, pool and pool table.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Beverly Heights
13 Units Available
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1268 sqft
Twenty-six-story tower in Beverly Heights with panoramic views. Rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, granite counters and air conditioning. On-site conference room, gym and business center. Close to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
Harbordale
45 Units Available
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
$1,729
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1187 sqft
Elegant units near the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale. Pet-friendly apartments have fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bars. Keep active in the swimming pool or at the onsite gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
Dania Beach
13 Units Available
Alister Isles
4781 Southwest 39th Way, Dania Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,226
1445 sqft
Beachfront homes with hardwood floors, private patios, in-unit laundry and granite counters. Furnished, including modern appliances in kitchens. Pet-friendly community with a fitness center and swimming pool. Close to Pond Apple Slough Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Wilton Manors
28 Units Available
Metropolitan
1220 NE 24th St, Wilton Manors, FL
Studio
$1,695
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1149 sqft
Brand new, smoke-free community, just a short walk away from shopping and dining on Wilton Drive. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, extra storage, and patio/balconies. Lots of amenities.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Palm Aire
1 Unit Available
605 Oaks Dr
605 Oaks Drive, Pompano Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrooms 2 baths , corner unit overlooking Oaks golf course at Palm Aire Country Club , ready to move in . Amazing golf views. Modern design . Living room elect. recliners . Totally furnished .
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Dania Beach
1 Unit Available
3071 SW 45th St
3071 Southwest 45th Street, Dania Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
650 sqft
COZY ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH GUEST HOUSE ON THE WATER. COMPLETELY UPDATED BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WALK IN CLOSETS. WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT PROPERTY. PRIVATE ENTRANCE. PARKING SPACES IN FRONT.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Flagler Heights
1 Unit Available
444 NW 1st Ave
444 Northwest 1st Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful 1 bedroom loft overlooks the FatVillage Arts district in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. It's beautifully furnished and you only need to bring your toothbrush.
