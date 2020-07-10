/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:42 PM
484 Apartments for rent in Lauderhill, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2946 NW 55th Ave
2946 Northwest 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS CONDO, NEW WOODEN FLOOR WILL BE PLACED IN BEDROOMS, TILE IN REMAINING AREAS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER, AND TRASH.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3571 NW Inverrary Dr
3571 Inverrary Dr, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1070 sqft
Attractive 2 bed 2 bath condo in desirable location. This 55 and over condo is move-in ready and comes with its own washer dryer unit. It also boast large patio with a garden view with newer appliances all with a gated community .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
4112 Inverrary drive
4112 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1590 sqft
Spacious townhouse with cable oncluded - Property Id: 308374 A 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom .Gated Community with 2 pools, clubhouse, and an exercise room. Cable is included in Rent including 9 SHOWTIME. Ready to move in by AUGUST .
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5860 NW 44th St
5860 Northwest 44th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
ADULT COMMUNITY: SPACIOUS CLEAN READY TO MOVE IN MAY 1, OPEN KITCHEN, LARGE DINING ROOM / LIVING ROOM, MASTER BEDROOM HAS 2 WALK-IN-ROOM AND A GLASS SLIDING DOOR, ALL CERAMIC TILE FLOOR, NO CARPET, LOTS OF OTHER CLOSETS SPACE, SIXT FLOOR 2
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3485 Environ Blvd
3485 Environ Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1220 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM WITH WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT! 55+ COMMUNITY WITH BEAUTIFUL WATER VIEWS. 3 LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. WELL MAINTAINED DEVELOPMENT WITH HEATED POOL AND BBQ AREA.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
6557 Racquet Club Drive
6557 Racquet Club Drive, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very Nicely Updated 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with beautiful Lake Views from the living room and master bedroom. Kitchen recently update with tons of unique features, you have to see for yourself. Laundry room with Washer & Dryer included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2735 NW 58TH Terr
2735 Northwest 58th Terrace, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1250 sqft
2735 nw 58TH - Spacious 3/2 apartment (sec 8 approved) Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in triplex ready for move in. Newly renovated with upgraded appliances.
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7508 NW 33rd St
7508 Northwest 33rd Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Totally remodeled lakefront 3 bedroom 2 bath end unit townhome. New Layout, new Floors, new bathrooms new appliances, your own personal pool that has been re-marcited.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4241 NW 19th St
4241 Northwest 19th Street, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Beautifully remodeled unit at Wood Hue. Stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, porcelain tile floors, washer, dryer. Community with full amenities. Landlord application $75, first last and security, one year lease only.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
4174 Inverrary Dr
4174 Inverrary Drive, Lauderhill, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
972 sqft
Excellent location spacious,, 2/2 PENTHHOUSE AMAZING VIEW at The Manors in Inverrary.
1 of 17
Last updated June 3 at 02:41pm
1 Unit Available
5201 NW 18th St
5201 Northwest 18th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Ground level, spacious 3 bed/2 bath condo located in a 2 story building with only 4 units per building. Located in an all age community.
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
3910 Inverrary Blvd
3910 Inverrary Boulevard, Lauderhill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY. ONE OF THE TENANTS MUST BE 55 OR OLDER, NO ONE UNDER 18 IS ADMITTED. COMPLETELY UPDATED, LARGE CORNER UNIT. SPECTACULAR VIEW, ONE PARKING ASSIGNED, PARKING FOR ADDITIONAL VEHICLES PLUS GUEST PARKING. NEW WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Broward Estates
3600 NW 7th St
3600 Northwest 7th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Tropicana Park! Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5300 NW 18th st apt 4
5300 Northwest 18th Street, Lauderhill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Great 3 bedrooms , 2 Bathroom Apartment - Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Great Apartment with private Washer and Dryer. (RLNE5914005)
Results within 1 mile of Lauderhill
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
10 Units Available
Spectra at Tamarac
8650 NW 61st St, Tamarac, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
909 sqft
Units feature full-size washers and dryers, modern appliances, and screened-in patios. Community offers pool, wading pool, fitness center, and spa. Located within easy access to business parks and expressway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Melrose Park
The Marin by ARIUM
3880 W Broward Blvd, Plantation, FL
Studio
$1,350
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,471
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1177 sqft
Electric urban design within a gated community. Onsite fitness center, pool, steam room and playground. In-apartment amenities include bay windows, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Minutes from I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
$
291 Units Available
Bella Vista Apartments
3541 Northwest 30th Place, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,394
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1107 sqft
Now leasing brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments, Bella Vista Lauderdale Lakes provides spacious floor plans with contemporary finishes and immaculate amenities.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 02:36pm
$
6 Units Available
Spring Tree
Innovo Living in Sunrise
8798 NW 38th St, Sunrise, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1055 sqft
Close to golf courses, shops and parks. On-site resort-like pool, park area and fitness center. Apartments include water views, walk-in closets, a washer and dryer, and spacious floor plans.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2100 Nw 24th Terrace
2100 Northwest 24th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1358 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Fort Lauderdale. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5586 NW 90TH TER
5586 Northwest 90th Terrace, Sunrise, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1396 sqft
SUNRISE FL. "PINE BAY" ---3 BEDROOMS---- 2.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Rock Island
2720 NW 21st CT
2720 Northwest 21st Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2305 sqft
Beautiful and move in ready 3/2 with 1 car garage. Kitchen with quartz counter tops, designer tile back splash, stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms renovated with designer finishes.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Golf Village East
7420 S Aragon Blvd
7420 South Aragon Boulevard, Sunrise, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1365 sqft
Great Villa/home located in a gated community, this Villa is meticulous, with a neutral eat in kitchen and snack bar, a split floor plan with generous size bedrooms that can accommodate big furniture, there is gorgeous brand new laminate flooring in
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
2747 NW 47th Ln
2747 Northwest 47th Lane, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Shopping around for a lovely townhome? Look no further. This is it. This is an owner pride of place that is available for the fussy tenant. Clean and nice 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths all on the 2nd floor (Split floor plan).
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Lauderdale Lakes West Gate
2921 NW 44th Ave
2921 Northwest 44th Avenue, Lauderdale Lakes, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1625 sqft
Spacious four bedroom house with 2 full bathrooms. Split bedroom floor plan for privacy. The wonderful kitchen is the center point of this wonderful home. All living areas surround the kitchen.
Similar Pages
Lauderhill 1 BedroomsLauderhill 2 BedroomsLauderhill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLauderhill 3 BedroomsLauderhill Accessible ApartmentsLauderhill Apartments with BalconyLauderhill Apartments with Garage
Lauderhill Apartments with GymLauderhill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLauderhill Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLauderhill Apartments with ParkingLauderhill Apartments with PoolLauderhill Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FL
Pompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FL