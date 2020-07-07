2502 N Dixie Highway

Amenities
Fabulous and spacious 3-story Townhouse, 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, all 3 bedrooms have en suite baths. Master bath has a roman tub. Custom closets in all bedrooms. A large 2 car garage with plenty of storage. Home has a direct connection for generator power. Kitchen boasts smart stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood floors in all main living areas.10 ft ceilings, ceiling fans in all rooms, custom blinds and lighting, impact windows & alarm system. Unit includes Washer and Dryer. Great location, Close to beaches, Downtown Lake Worth, great restaurants, Palm Beach Atlantic College, PB International Airport, Shopping and CityPlace. Unit is well maintained!