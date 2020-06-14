Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

257 Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Worth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Casa Brera
4725 via Bari, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,738
1430 sqft
Located in west Lake Worth and close to Park Vista High School, Casa Brera at Toscan Isles is the destination for those searching for gorgeous one, two or three bedroom homes complete with top of the line kitchens, spacious interiors and endless
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Wellington Club
9855 Herons Nest Ct, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,371
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
Wellington Club delivers refined apartment living to Lake Worth, Florida. Built on 37 spacious acres of privately gated land, we host an expansive assortment of resort-style amenities that are sure to please even the most sophisticated palate.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
5 Units Available
Oakwood
2425 2nd Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1252 sqft
Experience an awe-inspiring scenic view and an amazing location just moments from Highway 95 where you can leave the stress of your everyday world behind in your own tropical escape.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
511 Lucerne Avenue
511 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of downtown Lake Worth, this two bedroom condo is close to everything.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3120 Cynthia Lane
3120 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
612 sqft
Best located bright tastefully furnished elevated 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, condo with/ private tropical garden view in 55+community, Murry Hills. Central A/C. Kitchen w/ white cabinets and window, opens to dining and living room.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
15 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,525
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,401
1268 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 09:14am
17 Units Available
The Ambassador
2730 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,720
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1225 sqft
Take walks along the white sand beaches of Palm Beach, enjoy amazing sunsets from your living room, and fall asleep to the sound of gently lapping waves.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3000 S Ocean Boulevard
3000 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
3219 sqft
Stunning Direct Oceanfront 3 Bedroom 3.5 bath in impeccable condition.. Amazing Direct Ocean views from the magnificent terrace, designer eat-in kitchen, and living room.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
804 E Windward Way
804 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming open floor plan with laminated floors and ceramic tile. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances and wood cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3555 S Ocean Boulevard
3555 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1384 sqft
DIRECT INTRACOASTAL VIEWS FROM THIS 2 BEDROOM/2 BATH READY FOR SEASONAL RENTAL. LARGE BALCONY, DOOR PERSON, FITNESS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2792 Troubadour Street
2792 Troubadour St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2002 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops, SS appliances and a lake view. This home comes with a 2 car garage and driveway, plenty of parking space.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
3560 S Ocean Boulevard
3560 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1340 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great unit with SE ocean view. Completely Remodeled. New Kitchen,bathrooms, SS Appliances,Granite Tops,. available for yearly rental. great building with beach access, pool, gym, media room, sauna, and much more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
802 W Windward Way
802 West Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1515 sqft
UNIT IN A BOATER'S DREAM LOCATION! DIRECTLY ON THE LANTANA INTRACOSTAL AND MINUTES FROM THE BEACH. Completely remodeled and updated! New kitchen cabinets and appliances make this a chef's dream.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2778 S Ocean Boulevard
2778 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$8,900
2266 sqft
Recently renovated and decorated with modern style includes new hurricane impact windows and doors.Fabulous corner unit offers bright natural light.Three large bedrooms and full baths in this oversized 2266 sq ft condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
806 E Windward Way
806 East Windward Way, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,850
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come enjoy some fun in the sun in this fabulous Resort Style community! The Moorings at Lantana is a Luxury waterfront community in the coastal town of Lantana and features a number of amenities such as 2 Pools, 2 Spa tubs, Marina On Site, State of

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
4200 S Ocean Boulevard
4200 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1695 sqft
Looking for the perfect tropical getaway? Then this newly renovated, Beautifully Decorated Oceanfront condo is the place for you. Wake to beautiful sunrises over the ocean and enjoy an evening refreshment watching the sunset.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2365 Byron ST
2365 Byron St, Palm Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWN HOME!!! Walk into the open kitchen that features granite counter tops. This home comes with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 2 car garage and driveway. it is a gated community with an outdoor workout area/ exercise area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
1 Unit Available
2774 S Ocean Boulevard
2774 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
841 sqft
Great one bedroom, one bathroom, first floor, off season rental in the direct oceanfront 2774 South Ocean building located in Palm Beach. Access the pool or beach from your private patio without ever getting into an elevator.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Worth
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Club
3930 Max Pl, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gateway Club in Boynton Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Lake Worth, FL

A city bathed in perpetual sunshine and sweet ocean vibes, Lake Worth stands as one of Palm Beach County’s most attractive and inviting communities for singles, families, and retirees alike. Apartments in and around Lake Worth are as diverse as the city’s residents, so whether you’re a big spender or a major tightwad … uh, we mean bargain-hunter … you’ll find plenty of apartments to choose from.

Having trouble with Craigslist Lake Worth? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Inexpensive rentals in Lake Worth tend to start in the $800 - $900 range, while luxury apartments and spacious (1,000-plus square foot) rental homes usually cost $1,400 or more. Move-in specials do pop up, though, so keep a close ear to the ground for the best apartment deals in Lake Worth.

Amenities, you’ll be happy to know, tend to be super-sweet (it’s an industry term) at apartments and townhouses for rent in Lake Worth, Florida. Many units, in fact, come equipped with modern interiors, gourmet kitchens, patios, balconies, on-site laundry facilities, public transportation services, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, views, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Pet-friendly apartments and rental homes in Lake Worth are amply available, although landlords tend to place size, weight, and breed restrictions on the types of pets they allow. In other words, if your idea of a good roommate is a Dalmatian, Siberian Husky, or an 800-pound alligator that moseyed up to your doorstep one sunny afternoon, you might be swimming up the proverbial creek without a paddle. Stick with cats, small dogs, and fish and you should be fine.

Be sure to visit Lake Worth in advance before deciding to make it your stomping grounds, since, like most modern cities, there are a few iffy nooks and crannies (including some of the ‘hoods surrounding the “lettered” streets just south of Lake Avenue). Some of the better areas in Lake Worth include the College Park area and the neighborhoods on the far western border. Don’t take our word for it, though, since one person’s idea of “blighted” is another person’s idea of “has character”. Come see for yourself which area of Lake Worth looks and feels right for you.

Looking to get out and have some fun in Lake Worth? Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, you’ll find entertainment options galore in the city’s gentrified downtown area, which is dotted with eateries, bars, live music venues, surf shops, and eclectic antique and novelty stores (it’s also a great place to sidewalk surf or just people watch). Factor in a boatload of parks, trails, and beaches, and you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in Lake Worth.

Without further ado, let’s get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect apartment for rent in Lake Worth, Florida! Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lake Worth, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Worth renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

