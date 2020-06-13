/
/
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:27 AM
72 Cheap Apartments for rent in Lake Worth, FL
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Bryant Park
1 Unit Available
101 S Palmway
101 South Palmway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING LOCATION (EAST OF FEDERAL AND STEPS TO THE INTRACOASTAL)!! ALL NEW HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
616 Lucerne Avenue
616 Lucerne Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
451 sqft
Great Location
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2480 Lake Osborne Drive
2480 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$875
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
55+ COMMUNITY, nice and cozy unit, freshly painted
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Mango Groves
1 Unit Available
211 N K Street - A
211 North K Street, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE JULY 1, 2020- serious inquires only This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cozy condo is just 2 blocks from downtown Lake Worth and walking distance to lake avenue. Central AC . Water is included! First, Last and Security Required.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Jewel
1 Unit Available
612 3rd Avenue S
612 3rd Avenue South, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
360 sqft
Charming, cozy, 360 sq. ft., single family home in nice residential area, east of U.S. 1. Right in the heart of ''Trendy Downtown Lake Worth'', walking distance to shops, restaurants, Lake Worth Play House, clubs and more. Biking distance to beach.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3322 Cynthia Lane
3322 Cynthia Lane, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
Completely Furnished Apartment. Move in Ready. New Paint throughout. All new Kitchen appliances, New Kitchen flooring, New Ceiling fans through out, Fully Updated BathRoom. Beautiful Screened Patio off Bedroom.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
1310 S Federal Hwy
1310 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Tenant pays monthly fee for water/sewer/trash.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Royal Poinciana
1 Unit Available
1520 Lake Avenue
1520 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
598 sqft
Clean 1/1/1 unit in the Lake Worth LULA Arts District - New windows and more coming, Includes Covered Carport! Walk to everything; transportation, Downtown restaurants, shopping, entertaining and the Beach.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3320 Lake Osborne Drive
3320 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
612 sqft
55* community. Close to downtown Lake Worth and beach. 700 credit score required
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
SOSA
1 Unit Available
707 6th Avenue S
707 6th Ave S, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath, 6 blocks from Lake Avenue, close to the beach and centrally located in Palm Beach County. Water, sewer, hot water included. Granite countertops in kitchen with glass top stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Murry Hills
1 Unit Available
3240 Lake Osborne Drive
3240 Lake Osborne Drive, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
734 sqft
Condo in 55+ community, furnished/ turnkey 1 bedroom, 1 bath, king size, 734 sf, corner on 2nd floor. No pets. Great location, next to Lake Osborne, 8 minutes to beach. Central A/C.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
South Palm Park
1 Unit Available
702 N Federal Highway
702 Federal Highway, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
528 sqft
Enjoy the quaint Historical District of the Parrot Cove neighborhood in this great Furnished 1 bedroom & 1 bathroom condo located in Caribe. This unit features updates in both the kitchen and the bathroom and full hurricane protection.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Worth
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southside West Palm Beach
1 Unit Available
524 Colonial Road
524 Colonial Road, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
352 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy, comfortable, furnished apartment available for short term or long term tenancy.Rental price includes electric, water, cable and wifi. On site laundry. Close to CityPlace, Clematis, I95 and Beaches.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2581 Garden Drive N
2581 Garden Drive North, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
744 sqft
The property is remodeled and recently painted. Great location in Palm Springs, close to bus routes, shopping, I95 and much more
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
722 Ridge Road
722 North Ridge Road, Lantana, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
1/1 Villa with covered patio in the heart of Lantana. Conveniently located just walking distance from all shopping, dining and banking. Pergo floors trough out. Small pet ok. Also public transportation near by. Easy access to I-95.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Worth
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
28 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$970
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
1 Unit Available
Shadetree
1769 Shadetree Way, Palm Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$966
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shadetree Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Shadetree Apartments provide one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Palm Springs.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2737 Emory Drive E
2737 Emory Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
661 sqft
Updated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1 story Condo. New laminate flooring in main living area and bedroom, tile in kitchen and baths. New cabinets and toilets in bathrooms. Freshly painted inside. Private closed in patio overlooks interior green space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Parker Ridge
1 Unit Available
710 Southern Boulevard
710 Southern Boulevard, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
350 sqft
Cute studio apartment close to Downtown WPB, CityPlace, Beaches and I95. Unfurnished. Rent includes electric,, water, and wifi. Laundry on site. No pets
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
100 Village Green Circle E
100 Village Green Circle East, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
642 sqft
First, last, and security. Background check credit minimum 650 Interview & approval by HOA.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2951 Ashley Drive W
2951 Ashley Drive West, Palm Beach County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
612 sqft
Very motivated Landlord! This unit has been freshly painted and renovated. This cozy unit will definitely feel like home. You can feel the breeze by walking out from the back porch. Owner is requiring Renter's Insurance.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Village Green
1 Unit Available
500 Village Green Circle W
500 Village Green Circle West, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
825 sqft
Neat & Clean Ready To Move In. Tiled Floors Throughout. Walk In Closet Plus Extra Storage. Screened Patio. Community Pool, Clubhouse, Shuffleboard, Exercise Room, Social Room, Library. Elevator Building.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
446 Pine Glen Lane
446 Pine Glen Lane, Greenacres, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT EXCEPT CARPET IN BEDROOM ,COZY COMFORTABLE WILL NOT LAST,IMMACULATE CONDO(IN A 55+COMM)WITH ENCLOSED PATIO,APPLIANCES INCLUDE WASHER,DRYER,WALK-IN CLOSET,TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC,WATER,SEWER,SECOND
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Southland Park
1 Unit Available
311 Pershing Way
311 Pershing Way, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$825
1390 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 311 Pershing Way in West Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
Similar Pages
Lake Worth 1 BedroomsLake Worth 2 BedroomsLake Worth 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLake Worth 3 BedroomsLake Worth Apartments under $1,000Lake Worth Apartments under $900Lake Worth Apartments with Balcony
Lake Worth Apartments with GarageLake Worth Apartments with GymLake Worth Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Worth Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLake Worth Apartments with ParkingLake Worth Apartments with PoolLake Worth Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDania Beach, FLMiami Gardens, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FL